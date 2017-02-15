The report provides a thorough review of the market through to 2021.
The third edition of the Electrical Contractors Market Report - UK 2017-2021 Analysis focuses on electrical contractors' market size and trends, important market influences, key end use sectors, regional assessment, market prospects and provides a thorough review of the market through to 2021.
Key content covered:
- Market Structure
- Market Size and Key Trends
- Market prospects
- Regional breakdown
- Key factors for change - product development, legislation & regulations, energy efficiency products and requirements
- Corporate activity, profitability levels
Key areas of insight include:
- Thorough review of the structure of the sector
- Regional analysis incorporating estimated regional market size and leading players
- Analysis of leading electrical contractor firms and recent mergers & acquisitions
- Profitability analysis
- Key legislation and regulations affecting the market
Key areas in the report:
Electrical Contracting Market
- Definition and Market Overview - distinction between M&E and electrical contractors
- Market Performance - market size in value terms, growth levels between 2012-2016
- Key Trends - consolidation, energy efficiency, integration and outsourcing. Key factors for change and market development
- Future Prospects - market size and growth projections to 2021, where the market is headed and why
- Market Mix - share of newbuild versus RMI
Key Market Trends and Influences
- Review of past, current and future non-domestic construction activity in the UK
- Analysis of current and forecast housing market activity - value, starts and completions
- Information about legislation and standards affecting the market
- Outline of carbon reduction and green energy requirements - green deal etc
- Analysis of the sustainability sector, in particular the solar PV and solar thermal markets
- Review of current and future product development opportunities
Market Structure
- Market Size - number of businesses, number of employees
- Sector Profile - breakdown by turnover, number of employees, age of business and revenue
- Service Review - review of services offered by electrical contractors - standard services, additional and growing sectors
- Specialist Contractors - share of specialists, i.e. fire & security, lighting, audio-visual etc
- Profitability Analysis - average profit margin development between 2007 and 2015
Regional Analysis
- Geographical coverage - analysis by UK region, overview and regional shares
- Estimated electrical contracting output by value, compared with construction output, in each region, covering 2012-2015
- Key influences and future prospects for each region
- Profile in each region - number of employees in electrical trades, market value
- Leading regional players - brief description and turnover figures
Contractor Review
- Market Share - relative size of leading companies involved in the electrical contracting market
- Contractor Profiles - extensive section providing company overview, recent acquisitions, turnover and profit figures for companies within the £250m+, £100m+ and £30m+ turnover brackets
- Corporate Activity - review of major mergers & acquisitions, company closures
- Procurement Review - covering sub-contracting, contract procurement, materials purchasing and distribution channels such as electrical wholesalers, and of related trends
Read the full report: http://www.reportlinker.com/p04683653-summary/view-report.html