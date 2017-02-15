The third edition of the Electrical Contractors Market Report - UK 2017-2021 Analysis focuses on electrical contractors' market size and trends, important market influences, key end use sectors, regional assessment, market prospects and provides a thorough review of the market through to 2021.

Key content covered:

  • Market Structure
  • Market Size and Key Trends
  • Market prospects
  • Regional breakdown
  • Key factors for change - product development, legislation & regulations, energy efficiency products and requirements
  • Corporate activity, profitability levels


Key areas of insight include:

  • Thorough review of the structure of the sector
  • Regional analysis incorporating estimated regional market size and leading players
  • Analysis of leading electrical contractor firms and recent mergers & acquisitions
  • Profitability analysis
  • Key legislation and regulations affecting the market


Key areas in the report:

Electrical Contracting Market

  • Definition and Market Overview - distinction between M&E and electrical contractors
  • Market Performance - market size in value terms, growth levels between 2012-2016
  • Key Trends - consolidation, energy efficiency, integration and outsourcing. Key factors for change and market development
  • Future Prospects - market size and growth projections to 2021, where the market is headed and why
  • Market Mix - share of newbuild versus RMI


Key Market Trends and Influences

  • Review of past, current and future non-domestic construction activity in the UK
  • Analysis of current and forecast housing market activity - value, starts and completions
  • Information about legislation and standards affecting the market
  • Outline of carbon reduction and green energy requirements - green deal etc
  • Analysis of the sustainability sector, in particular the solar PV and solar thermal markets
  • Review of current and future product development opportunities


Market Structure

  • Market Size - number of businesses, number of employees
  • Sector Profile - breakdown by turnover, number of employees, age of business and revenue
  • Service Review - review of services offered by electrical contractors - standard services, additional and growing sectors
  • Specialist Contractors - share of specialists, i.e. fire & security, lighting, audio-visual etc
  • Profitability Analysis - average profit margin development between 2007 and 2015


Regional Analysis

  • Geographical coverage - analysis by UK region, overview and regional shares
  • Estimated electrical contracting output by value, compared with construction output, in each region, covering 2012-2015
  • Key influences and future prospects for each region
  • Profile in each region - number of employees in electrical trades, market value
  • Leading regional players - brief description and turnover figures


Contractor Review

  • Market Share - relative size of leading companies involved in the electrical contracting market
  • Contractor Profiles - extensive section providing company overview, recent acquisitions, turnover and profit figures for companies within the £250m+, £100m+ and £30m+ turnover brackets
  • Corporate Activity - review of major mergers & acquisitions, company closures
  • Procurement Review - covering sub-contracting, contract procurement, materials purchasing and distribution channels such as electrical wholesalers, and of related trends


Read the full report: http://www.reportlinker.com/p04683653-summary/view-report.html

 