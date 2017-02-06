The owner of two electrical contracting companies in Pennsylvania has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for tax fraud. He has also been ordered to $1.2 million in restitution.

Joseph White, 48, of Newtown Pennsylvania, plead guilty to evading tax payments. White was the owner of PCE Electric Corporation and Thomas Edison Electric Corporation from 2000 through 2011. He was accused of diverting funds from his two corporations, which he used for personal consumption without accounting, for tax purposes, for the income that he had diverted from his two corporations.

In addition to engaging in a corporate diversion scheme, White also registered the title to multiple vehicles that he purchased in the name of HAPPE, a partnership that he formed and registered with the Nevada Secretary of State. The United States District Court Judge ordered White to attend Gamblers Anonymous after he is released from prison, while serving a period of supervised release.