A Massachusetts contractor and subcontractor will pay $420,000 after allegations of submitting false and inflated payment requests for construction on a Massachusetts public project. S&R Construction Enterprise, its president Stephen Early, and subcontractor A&S Electrical LLC and its manager Gregory Lane, will be responsible for the sum.

According to Legal Newsline, the defendants were involved in the construction of the Assembly Square Station on the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s (MBTA) Orange Line in Somerville. The Massachusetts attorney general claims that they violated the Massachusetts False Claims Act by inflating the quantities of and prices for materials they purchased for the project. S&R Construction and A&S Electrical have been banned from bidding on public contracts in the state for five years and one year, respectively.

“Building new public transportation infrastructure is how we will move Massachusetts forward, and taxpayers deserve confidence in how we spend every dollar,” the attorney general said. “Overbilling and front-loading creates unacceptable risks of delays and degrades the integrity of our public contracting. Taking on this fraud is a top priority.”