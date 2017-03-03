Lincoln, Neb.-based Capitol City Electric has purchased Marley’s Electric Inc. Adam Randall, president and chief executive officer of the combined companies, said the acquisition will allow Capital City Electric to establish a larger presence in northeast Nebraska, according to a report from the Lincoln Journal Star.

Randall has led Capitol City for two years, during which the company’s revenues climbed from $2 million to $20 million. Capitol City’s staff also grew from 17 to 120 employees.

Capital City specializes in the design, installation and maintenance of electrical services for industrial and commercial customers throughout the Midwest. In the past year it has completed projects in Illinois, Iowa, Oklahoma, Texas and Nebraska.

Marley's Electric is a privately held electrical services contractor in Columbus, Neb.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.