Steady as She Goes

As we look ahead to 2017 and beyond, there seems to be quite a bit of uncertainty out there on many fronts. I believe a lot of this uneasiness is a result of the outcome from the highly charged election season we just endured. I’m not going to discuss my own political views on this page, but I do feel it’s important to give some thought as to how this new administration’s game plan might affect the construction market in the next few years. Here’s a list of some of ...