Make an Investment in Training

I just returned home to Kansas City after spending most of the week in the Boston area. I was in Cambridge, Mass., to co-manage the last of our 2017 National Electrical Code Change conferences. This series of two-day training events — with stops in St. Louis, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Boston — received high marks from the 435 individuals who showed up to learn about the latest revisions in this edition of the NEC. As has been the case for quite a number of past Code cycles, ...