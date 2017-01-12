Electrical problems caused a chairlift at a small Colorado ski resort to hit a support tower and topple a Texas woman to her death last month. The four-person chair carrying Kelly Huber, 40, and her two young daughters hit a support tower at Ski Granby Ranch about 90 miles west of Denver on Dec. 29, causing the family to fall about 25 ft onto hard-packed snow.

According to an Associated Press report, the woman died from a ruptured aorta and other traumatic injuries.

The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board released a report this week stating that there were problems with the chairlift's electrical drive/control system that "contributed to a rare dynamic event that occurred on the lift at the time of the incident."

The report did not elaborate on the electrical problems.It concluded that the family, environmental factors and the weather did not play a role in the accident on the high-speed Quick Draw Express lift, which has been operating since late 1999, according to the AP report.

The lift has been closed since the accident, but it is expected to open Tuesday under restrictions. The resort has agreed to disconnect the electrical drive and operate the lift using diesel power. It also must increase inspections.

The investigation is ongoing.