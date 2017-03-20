When a young man was relaxing with coworkers outside of a convenience store following a hard day of work, he could not have predicted nor expected the fate that awaited him. Seeking shelter from the sun along the shaded side of the store, some of the men leaned against the corrugated metal wall of an addition to the original structure while one man chose to sit on a small concrete pad, which supported a machine that provided compressed air for automotive tires and a vacuum for cleaning ...