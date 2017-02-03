Electrical Construction &amp; Maintenance (EC&amp;M) Magazine
25th Annual IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Workshop

Jan 31 - Feb 3, 2017 • Reno, NV
Impact of Technology Trends

The IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Workshop has provides the premier international forum to enable and accelerate change in the electrical safety culture and pushing the envelope on what is possible in preventing workplace injuries from electrical hazards.

The mass market in electrical safety conferences is in the area of training and compliance with standards and regulations - helping people and organizations understand and apply current requirements. While this is essential in preventing electrical incidents and injuries, it is not the primary mission of the IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Workshop. Our mission is more about path finding and creating the future in electrical safety by changing how we think about what is possible, or in other words, changing the electrical safety culture.

Learn more at: http://www.ewh.ieee.org/cmte/ias-esw/.

25th Annual IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Workshop

Location Details

Javascript is required to view this map.
Peppermill Hotel
Peppermill Hotel

2707 S Virginia St.
Reno, Nevada 89502
United States

25th Annual IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Workshop

25th Annual IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Workshop

